Looking a bit like a whale’s head facing east, Quebec’s Gaspe Peninsula forms the southern shore of the St. Lawrence River as it empties into the Atlantic. The whale’s mouth is Chaleur Bay, which becomes the Gulf of St. Lawrence. We were heading there on a two-week camping excursion.
We had little money, so were traveling on the cheap. We figured to sleep in campgrounds, even fields, for much of the trip. Our 1960 Chevy station wagon, loaded with gear, carried us north through upstate New York toward Canada.
As dusk descended, we stopped to eat. The small-town diner was crowded but pleasant. Local eateries have their regulars. Families and friends create jovial, noisy ambiance as they exchange good-natured insults and enjoy their burgers and beer.
As we ate, we could feel the locals sizing up the newcomers with interested stares, but we paid little attention. A college friend lived there, and I figured he could steer me to a field where we might camp for the night.
After dinner, I pulled out a nickel and headed for the payphone near the bar. As I walked, the place began to get quiet. The nickel clunked down the slot and I dialed. A couple rings and someone answered. The rural connection wasn’t great. In the diner, the silence grew.
“Bill,” I semi-shouted, this is Pete Haug and I’m in town. I just got married yesterday, and I was wondering whether you could help me out.”
Dead silence in the room. I turned to look at my bride. The word “blushing” doesn’t come close.
That was 58 years ago this week. Somehow that blushing Jolie forgave me. For nearly six decades she’s soldiered on with me. Early in our marriage we created the un-birthday to surprise each other with gifts unexpectedly. This column is my unexpected anniversary tribute to Jolie, my “Thank you” to the woman I have loved throughout those 58 years.
A few days after that phone call, I almost lost her. We’d picked up some contaminated ice in our cooler and chocolate-covered graham crackers had fallen into the water. Dutiful, frugal Jolie had eaten them, saving the dry ones for me.
As we looked for a place to camp, she began to feel unwell, so I suggested a motel. By the time we checked in, she was shivering. I bundled her into her sleeping bag, but as evening wore on, she was stricken with vomiting and diarrhea, which worsened with time.
At about 2 a.m., I woke the manager by leaning on the auto horn. He made some phone calls and told me there was a hospital about 10 miles farther along. We piled into the car, Jolie dehydrated and semi-delirious, and headed through moonlight along the narrow, winding road overlooking Chaleur Bay.
When we pulled up to the hospital, two nuns with a wheelchair and intravenous drip were waiting. They helped Jolie into the chair and inserted the IV. By the time I parked, finished paperwork and located Jolie, her dry heaves had subsided, and she was already relaxing, with color returning to her cheeks.
I explained to the nuns that we’d been married not quite a week and had been camping. When I asked whether I might park behind the hospital and sleep in the wagon, they replied, “No.” Instead they gave me the bishop’s room, with a purple brocade bedspread, and provided cookies with a glass of milk.
After two nights, we were ready to leave, but first we had to sing. Gratefully we got out the guitar and sang our thanks over the hospital PA system.
Thus began an incredible marriage 58 years ago and counting.
Pete Haug is a regular contributor to the Daily News Opinion page. His eclectic interests and several careers drew him across the U.S. and into China with his wife, and sometimes draconian editor, Jolie. They retired south of Colfax. You can reach him at peterlaoshi@gmail.com.