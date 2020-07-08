Sisters enjoy sewing, selling face coverings
With a municipal mask mandate in place for most of Moscow’s public spaces, two young entrepreneurs have found an opportunity to use their sewing skills to turn a modest profit.
Twelve-year-old Brooklyn Foutch and her 10-year-old sister, Kamryn, learned to sew from their grandmother, according to their mother, Katelyn.
Last week, Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert issued an emergency order requiring people to don masks in city spaces where social distancing is impossible.
Katelyn said when she first told her daughters about the orders, they immediately ran upstairs, fired up their grandmother’s 70-year-old Singer Featherweight sewing machine, and got to work on some masks for themselves.
“They came down and I just snapped a picture of them and the masks they made and put it on social media,” Katelyn said. “Then all of a sudden ... people were just asking for masks. I think by that evening, they had at least 35 mask orders and then the next day, I think they had 50.”
Katelyn said Brooklyn and Kamryn are acutely aware that wearing a mask helps to protect people who may be vulnerable to COVID-19 — including their youngest sister, Emma Jane, who has severe asthma.
Masks are $5 apiece. The sisters have even created a small drop box on their porch where customers can pick up their orders, stored in a plastic bag with their names attached, and drop off a cash payment, Katelyn said. The masks are cut and sewn using a pleated pattern similar to conventional surgical masks.
Katelyn said a big part of the fun has been picking out the fabrics they want to use from the store. Brooklyn and Kamryn said their favorite fabrics feature rainbow and heart patterns but the most popular mask has been outer space-themed — though they ran out of that fabric by Tuesday afternoon.
“The majority of their sales are actually kid masks because they’re actually really difficult to find,” Katelyn said. “The other big seller are [to] people that have to go to work — they usually order four for just themselves, so they can wash them and reuse them.”
Katelyn said the sisters like to host lemonade stands in the summer and were disappointed when they couldn’t do one this year because of the pandemic — however mask making has become a fun replacement.
The two already have plans for what to do with their earnings.
“I’m going to use the money to make my room feel more like my safe place, so I’m going to buy more furniture — I’m hoping to get a beanbag chair,” Brooklyn said.
“I might get a beanbag chair but I’m thinking maybe I’ll get some toys,” Kamryn added, after some consideration.
On hearing of the young entrepreneurs, Mayor Lambert said it is encouraging to see Moscow’s youth using their skills to help their community stay healthy — and learning a little business savvy while they’re at it.
“This is so neat. I love the entrepreneurial aspect of this,” he said in an email. “These kids are learning a skill that will last them a lifetime ... how to make money and doing it for the right cause. This is a powerful story.”
Katelyn said those who wish to order a mask can contact her through email at katejenningsphotography@gmail.com.
She warned that they may have to turn customers away if there is a surge in demand to keep from overwhelming the girls and new orders will not be complete for at least a week.
Scott Jackson can be reached by email at sjackson@dnews.com.