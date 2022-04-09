A new store at the center of downtown Pullman looks to offer customers a mixture of items they may not be able to find elsewhere in the city.
Grander Goods Natural Market, co-owned by Avianna Hames and CJ Robert, opened last week at 100 E. Main St. in the space formerly occupied by Cafe Moro and, more recently, Manny’s Coffee House.
“I guess the main goal of this store is to find specialty items and be able to sell them in a zero-waste form,” Hames said.
It serves a variety of items in bulk. Customers can pour their own oils or vinegars into bottles, or fill their own jars with as many scoops of lentils, herbs, dried fruits and powders as they want. Behind the register are shelves of jars with dozens of flavors of black, green and herbal teas.
Customers can bring their own jars or buy ones provided by Grander Goods. People can also give their jars to Grander Goods in exchange for a 5% store discount.
Many of the diverse array of products are apothecary items intended for customers who may find them beneficial to their health, Hames said.
“I would say that it’s a way that you can look toward possibly helping yourself,” Hames said about the apothecary. “Obviously, we can’t say that it will help you because everybody’s body is different and things react in different ways.”
It’s really up to the customer, she said. Some items, like lavender, can be used for do-it-yourself projects like making soaps and lotions.
“It’s more of, we supply it to people and they do what they believe is the best thing,” she said. “So, kind of things you can’t find anywhere else and what they do with it is on their own terms.”
Customers can find honey, jams, toiletries and even succulents. Many of the products at Grander Goods are regionally sourced. Grander Goods sells bread from Jacob’s Bakery in Uniontown, it offers Moscow-based Irish Spike’s Unique Hot Sauces, and sells mugs and oven mitts made by Pullman artist Destiny Whitcomb.
Grander Goods also hired Lillia Orr to hold yoga classes, tarot readings and astrological readings at the store, Hames said.
Robert is also the owner of Pups and Cups Cafe on Main Street, and Hames said they wanted Grander Goods to stay in the “downtown family.”
That way, it is conveniently located for customers visiting other downtown establishments like Neill’s Flowers or Rico’s Public House.
“I feel like it’s important that the downtown kind of builds up a little bit more,” Hames said.
She is hoping Pullman locals will find something that intrigues them at Grander Goods.
“We’re just really trying to figure out what’s more modern, what’s kind of catching people’s eyes,” she said.
