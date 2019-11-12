On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, an armistice between Germany and the Allied nations took effect.
Armistice Day, later called Veterans Day, was commemorated for the first time in 1919.
One hundred years later, on Monday night in Moscow, local leaders and civilians gathered to honor, remember and thank those who served as part of a Veterans Appreciation Dinner presented by the University of Idaho and the Moscow Chamber of Commerce.
Nearly 400 were in attendance at the International Ballroom of the UI Bruce M. Pitman Center in Moscow.
Maj. Gen. Erik Peterson, the keynote speaker, asked post 9/11, Gulf War/Desert Storm, Cold War, Vietnam, Korean War and World War II veterans to stand or raise their hand as he called each group.
The groups got smaller and smaller as he went back in time. Two Korean War veterans stood and finally, one World War II veteran rose to his feet, the latter receiving the largest applause of all the groups.
“Think about that,” Peterson said. “Our nation’s history right here in the room with us. Decades and decades of legacy of service. Thank you for your service and thank you for your amazing example.”
Peterson, a 1986 graduate of UI and 2018 recipient of an honorary doctorate from the university, then recognized Gold Star families — those who have lost a loved one in the military.
“Today, all across our country, in town halls, city squares, parades and assemblies like this, we celebrate and honor Americans’ veterans for their devotion and patriotism, selfless service and sacrifice on behalf of their fellow citizens,” Peterson said.
Peterson said veterans served in the face of great adversity with honor and dignity, and often, at great personal cost.
“Steadfast, resolute, determined, undaunted by the stark reality of their chosen vocation, our veterans selflessly embraced the challenge,” he said.
Peterson said their duty took them and their families across the country and globe.
“They answered a call less than 1 percent of our current population is willing or able to answer,” he said. “They thrived where few are capable and fewer have the courage to try. They endured where most lacked the character and the determination to persist.”
Peterson said veterans’ burdens and accomplishments are shared by their families. They all face lonely holidays, missed special occasions and the threat of danger.
Peterson said people can honor veterans by treating each other with respect and recognizing the rich diversity the country offers, being an informed and engaged citizen and finding a way to serve either in the military or in the community.
Diversity should be embraced, he said.
“As a veteran who has seen and experienced the horrors of war, few things are more disappointing and disheartening than the prospect of growing divisiveness across the very nation, amongst the very citizens I’ve sworn to protect and have served for 33 years,” Peterson said.
He said serving the community can mean improving someone’s life or the town as a whole.
“Our veterans have done so much to secure our nation and provide the environment for our prosperity and our way of life, the least that we can do is make the most of their sacrifice, and in the spirit of their efforts, simply look out for one another,” Peterson said.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.