A new path in birth control?

Associate Dean and Research Professor at Washington State University’s School of Molecular Biosciences Jon Oatley poses for a portrait in a lab within the Biotechnology-Life Sciences building on Friday.

 Jordan Opp/Tribune

Around the world, close to half of all pregnancies are unintended. But despite decades passing since the invention of the female birth control pill, male birth control has been largely limited to condoms and vasectomies.

Jon Oatly is the associate dean for research and professor in the School Molecular Biosciences at Washington State University. He’s also the principal investigator for research he says could be an essential first step in developing the first fully reversible, nonhormonal male birth control.

That key, Oatly said, is something he and his eight co-authors discovered while compiling a database of molecules expressed only in the testicular tissue of mammals. Samples included tissue from cattle, sheep, mice, pigs and publicly available data on human tissue. One molecule, a protein-encoding gene called ARRDC5, stood out.

