The Career and College Night is returning once again to Moscow High School, where students can see their options in higher education and the military — and new this year, jobs at local businesses.
The Career and College Night is from 5-6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the high school at 402 E. Fifth St., in Moscow. The event will feature more than 25 local contractors for students to visit with.
The contractors join 21 colleges and universities and three branches of the military to give students a chance to see what options they have after graduation. Renae Bafus, the career and college adviser at Moscow High School, said the event allows local businesses to compete for employees like schools compete for students.
The Career and College Night is open to all students from the Palouse. Students can bring questions, gather information and find opportunities for after high school.
“It’s something we can put out there and help educate students about all the options there are, in addition to college,” Bafus said.
Bafus said in part, her job is helping with career and technical education programs at the school. This includes sometimes working with local employers to fill their needs and help students find vocational training programs. Currently, Moscow High School has two career and technical education programs Bafus said.
“It’s supposed to help our local economies by getting students ready for what our local employers’ needs are.” Bafus said.
These programs can qualify for Perkins funding, Bafus said, and part of her job includes helping with the funding. She works with local employers to fill their employment needs. Adding in the local contractors to the career and college night is one way Bafus is doing that.
“So in my mind I’m thinking, OK, I have contractors calling me and they’re trying to develop a pipeline of potential students that might be future employment for them.” Bafus said. “And that kind of fit into the goals of the Perkins grant.”
The contractors include Moscow Street and Storm Department, Water and Sewer, Early Bird Supply and Moscow Building Supply — businesses related to building a house and managing the house or related property. The list includes businesses related to painting, handywork, heavy machinery, cabinetry and more.
“I’m so grateful they’re agreeing to come because I know how busy they are and how short-handed they are,” Bafus said. “It’ll really help educate the kids about all their options.”