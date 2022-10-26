The Career and College Night is returning once again to Moscow High School, where students can see their options in higher education and the military — and new this year, jobs at local businesses.

The Career and College Night is from 5-6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the high school at 402 E. Fifth St., in Moscow. The event will feature more than 25 local contractors for students to visit with.

The contractors join 21 colleges and universities and three branches of the military to give students a chance to see what options they have after graduation. Renae Bafus, the career and college adviser at Moscow High School, said the event allows local businesses to compete for employees like schools compete for students.

