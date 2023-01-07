A recap of recent outbreaks, and how we can all work to keep food safe in 2023

Stephanie Smith

Afew months ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a summary of multistate foodborne illness outbreaks from 2017 to 2020. This is the most recent data published by the CDC on outbreak trends.

In the summary, the CDC analyzed 470 possible multistate outbreak investigations during this period, of which 250 (53%) were determined to involve more than one state. Outbreaks are defined as two or more people contracting the same illness from a common source. Of these 250 multistate outbreaks, the CDC and their partners were able to solve 199 (80%) and confirm the source for 134 (67%).

Of the 250 multistate outbreaks, 186 (74%) were caused by salmonella, 39 (16%) by shiga toxin-producing E. coli, and 25 (10%) by listeria. These outbreaks resulted in 14,312 documented illnesses, 3,517 hospitalizations and 65 deaths. Of these cases, salmonella caused the majority (89%) of illnesses. It is important to note that for any outbreak, it is estimated that there are up to 10 times more illnesses than what is reported. This is because many people do not seek medical care when they are ill, and thus are never included in the case counts.

