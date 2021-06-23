A sprinkle of Summer fun

Using the horn from a unicorn sprinkler named “Sprinkles” that their grandparents purchased, Baileigh Parkins, 6, sprays her sister, Addison Parkins, 3, with a mist of water as she rides through the driveway on a tricycle outside of their Moscow home Tuesday afternoon.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

