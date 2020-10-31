The ‘A’ Street construction project in Moscow was completed Friday, and all roadways are open.
This $3.8 million federally-funded reconstruction project between Peterson Drive and Home Street included the reconstruction of the roadway, retaining walls, sidewalks and replacement of underground utilities. It also included the reconstruction of Line St from A Street to the Pullman Highway and Circle Drive between A and C streets.
Line Street has been updated to have a free right turn onto A Street, and Circle Drive at A Street has been converted into a cul-de-sac, allowing A Street to be reconstructed as a through-street without stop control.
The construction project was funded through a combination of the Federal Aid Highway Act grant funding and local matching funds from the city.