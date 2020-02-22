The first phase of a reconstruction project on Moscow’s A Street between Cherry Street and Peterson Drive starts Monday and will consist of site preparation for the relocation of above-ground utilities, according to a city of Moscow news release. This phase will primarily involve the removal of several trees within the project area to make room for the relocation of overhead utilities on the corridor.
Once tree removal is completed, Avista and other utility operators will begin the relocation of utility poles and overhead cables to make way for the roadway project. During this time, travel on A Street will be reduced to a single lane and, at times, closed to through traffic.
The second phase is scheduled to begin May 18 and will include the total reconstruction of A Street between Peterson Drive and Home Street. This will include the complete reconstruction of the roadway, retaining walls, sidewalks and replacement of underground utilities.
It will also include the reconstruction of Line Street from A Street to West Pullman Road and Circle Drive between A and C streets.
Line Street will be updated to have a free right turn onto A Street, and Circle Drive at A Street will be converted into a culdesac, allowing A Street to be reconstructed as a through street with no stops. During this time, A and Line streets will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the project, which is anticipated to be completed by late fall.
Residents are asked to be aware of the detours and possible delays. Additional information will be available on the city’s website.
The project is being funded through a combination of federal and local funding. Civil Science is the contract administration consultant for the project.
For more information, contact Civil Science’s Chris Severson at (208) 312-3289 or Jake Southwick at (208) 995-4610.
For Americans with Disabilities Act assistance in regard to this project or any other city project that limits access to public services, contact Alisa Anderson, city ADA coordinator, at ejaccessibility@ci.moscow.id.us or (208) 883-7600.