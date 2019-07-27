A sunflower blooms in Pullman

Editor’s note: Photos for this story appeared in Friday’s Daily News, but the story did not. We’re running the story today with another photo.
It may have been carried by a squirrel or a bird. It may have been carried by the wind.
No one knows for sure, but a stray sunflower seed found its way into the tiniest of cracks in the sidewalk of a residential Pullman neighborhood a few months ago.
From that tiny crack in the concrete, a sunflower plant with bright yellow sunflowers has blossomed. Instead of uprooting the plant when it first started to grow, the neighbors on the 1100 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street have nurtured and protected it.
“We just think it’s amazing,” neighbor Rachel Cowan said.
The plant is likely the result of a seed from a patch of sunflowers in the nearby yard belonging to Sharon Adams.
When it first started growing, people walking by would step on it, possibly mistaking it for a weed, neighbor Holly Hein said.
That is why Adams placed a sign next to the sunflowers with the message, “I’m a sunflower, please let me grow.”
With all the dogs and children walking past it on the sidewalk, Hein said it is amazing the plant has survived. Ever since the sign was placed there, Hein said she has enjoyed watching people stop and admire the flower.
The flower has received some loving care from Adams’ grandsons, 12-year-old Austin Adams and 8-year-old Sam Adams. The boys have been watering the plant daily to keep it healthy, and on Thursday were out there again keeping it hydrated in the warm July sun.
Cowan said she took photos of the sunflowers and might bring those photos to her church to use in teachings about life lessons. She is not sure exactly what those lessons are, but had an idea.
“Something about doing the best with what you get,” she said.
