Although the forecast calls for sunny skies, a “tempest” is headed for Moscow’s East City Park on Saturday afternoon, courtesy of a group of theatrically inclined local children.
A group of 28 children ages 7 to 16 will stage a free outdoor performance of Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” at 4 p.m. Saturday, marking the culmination of a three-week theater camp run by the University of Idaho’s Department of Theater Arts.
While this is the camp’s fifth year in operation, camp counselor Miranda Barron said she joined the team about three years ago. Barron, a theater student at UI, said she hopes to teach theater in a classroom of her own one day. She said the reason she loves teaching theater is it fuels a child’s creativity and confidence at the same time. Recalling her own childhood, she said participation in theater lends countless benefits to young actors, including a healthy boost to their self-confidence.
“I want them leaving my classroom or my camp feeling confident in their bodies, and I feel like theater is a way to do that,” Barron said. “That age is a make-or-break period in kids’ lives, and I think that theater is something that can really just help them blossom into who they are.”
Evan Heckman, 11, said this was his second year participating in the camp. He played Lennox, a young Thane, in last year’s performance of “Macbeth,” and this year he will play the more central role of Ferdinand — the young prince of Naples who’s love interest is a core narrative to the play.
Heckman said he enjoys theater camp because it gives him the opportunity to spend time with friends while honing valuable life skills.
“It makes me better as a person and it’s a really fun experience to have, because you get to interact with other kids,” he said. “You get better at expressing yourself, and that’s a really important life skill to have.”
When asked what “The Tempest” is really about, Heckman took a moment before answering.
“Forgiveness,” he said.
Camp Director Craig A. Miller is in his first year running the camp, but he has a great deal of experience in teaching theater to young students. Before joining UI’s Department of Theater Arts as an assistant professor last August, he worked for two different theater companies as both a director of arts and a director of education.
Miller describes theater education as an amalgam of countless life lessons, including compassion, empathy and teamwork packaged with the opportunity to practice important social skills. At the same time, he said, they learn that there is magic in creating and telling stories and that history can be a source of compelling lessons in mercy and the abuse of power.
“We’re going to learn all of these things because they’re all thematically plugged into Shakespeare’s play, ‘The Tempest,’ and at the same time, they’re going to have a lot of fun, but it’s disciplined fun,” Miller said. “They don’t even realize when they get in here that the hard work is where they find the joy.”
When discussing the benefits of engaging the arts at a young age, Miller said it’s not necessary to find a career in acting in order to glean those benefits.
“Theater makes for better humans,” he said.
Campgoers will perform a sneak preview of “The Tempest” at 8 a.m. Saturday at Friendship Square during the Moscow Farmer’s Market. The main event will take place at 4 p.m. that afternoon at East City Park.
