LEWISTON — A protest against sex trafficking that started as a one-man picket at a truck stop arrived in Lewiston Saturday with Tom Perez riding a bicycle.
The former pastor and football player at the University of Montana is the founder of the EPIK Project, a group he started a decade ago.
He is marking the 10-year anniversary of the not-for-profit organization with a 1,000-mile bicycle ride through Inland Northwest, stopping in communities like Pomeroy, Lewiston and Syringa, to raise $100,000 and increase awareness about the issue.
Half of the donations will go to the EPIK Project and the other half will be given to Innovations Human Trafficking Collaborative, a group that helps indigenous survivors of human trafficking. It was chosen because he is traveling through several Indian reservations on his route, meeting with tribal representatives when possible.
He left his Vancouver, Wash., home on Monday and expects to reach Helena, Mont., where his wife is from, on Sept. 15.
The trip is the latest effort of Perez, who began what grew into the EPIK Project after hearing a speaker who shared a story about a victim of sex trafficking who was from Vancouver.
As a pastor, he understood that sex trafficking was a serious problem. What startled him was that it was happening in his own backyard, not a country thousands of miles away.
After that presentation, Perez gradually shifted his work to focus on ending sex trafficking. He encourages men to change their behavior by actions such as not viewing porn partly because the women in the videos and pictures are often there against their will.
“It perpetuates the cultural (myths) that allow (sex trafficking) to thrive,” he said at his stop in Lewiston Saturday.
His organization has 250 male volunteers in 14 American cities who have communicated with almost 100,000 people who answer ads his organization has posted that appear to be selling sex.
“It’s a supply and demand business,” Perez said. “Men are the source of the demand. If there were no buyers, there would be no business.”
EPIK’s volunteers use a variety of strategies to persuade those who respond to stop, including encouraging empathy for the victims of sex trafficking.
Two independent studies have shown a significant reduction in online activity associated with buying sex in cities where EPIK is active, Perez said. EPIK doesn’t share its contacts with law enforcement unless they appear to be traffickers or exhibit red flag behaviors such as being graphic or violent.
But some of the men appear to be surprised and frightened that what they do could become public.
Others have told EPIK volunteers they don’t want to pay for sex any more after hearing what group members share about the industry, Perez said.
If women say they are 18 years old, they frequently are younger. Any money the women make typically goes to a trafficker, not the women, he said.
Generally, the women are there because they have been forced into the illegal trade, not because of other reasons such as it being a way to earn money for college with higher pay than fast food jobs, Perez said.
One of the survivors Perez met, for example, was a 19-year-old single mother who wanted to get out of her small town.
A man convinced her he loved her and her child. He told her he wanted to marry her and start a new life as a family.
The man persuaded her to move to Las Vegas, away from family and friends, where he coerced her to work for an escort service with veiled threats that her child would be harmed if she didn’t comply.
“Ask the question: How did our culture become the type of culture where vulnerable people are exploited?” Perez said.
He’ll be raising that question with anyone who’s interested in hearing his message along his journey.
Perez is accepting donations at epikproject.org/thehardroad, a site that also has information about how people can support the effort by running, walking or cycling routes in their own communities of any length they choose.
“We want to inspire men to believe they can actually do something,” he said. “It’s such an overwhelming subject.”
