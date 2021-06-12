A week of rescued plants and flaming potholders

Four years ago I planted rows of flower seeds in raised beds in our side yard. As I waited for them to sprout, I imagined the lovely, old-fashioned flowers blooming in my cottage-style garden. Imagination was all I had for the next three summers, though, because only the Sweet William seeds made it through the clay soil. My husband, Lee, and I checked out those beds recently, to decide where to stage my annual pumpkin farce and plant pole beans, carrots and one zucchini seed. I walked slowly around each bed, clucking at the weeds, but then took a closer look. Hidden among giant dandelions and sticky catchweed, I discovered healthy young hollyhocks, Canterbury bells, verbascum and larkspur — all surprise gifts from the Garden Goddess. Over two days, I rescued some of each variety for transplanting, then immersed their roots in water, moved them to temporary homes in potting soil and set them to rest in the shade.
When the temperature hit 90 degrees, I avoided heat stroke by taking a day off from the garden. I tied on an apron and launched myself into a cooking marathon of comfort food: spaghetti sauce, savory stew, pot roast with garlic and rosemary, and ground beef for tacos. I also wanted to sear strips of beef and chicken to combine later with fresh vegetables for stir-fries, but I didn’t have an actual broiler. So I made a makeshift grill with a foil-lined cookie sheet and a wire baking rack balanced on top — and kept a death grip on its edges every time I slid it in and out of the oven. The strips of meat came off the makeshift grill moist and tender, and spicy Italian sausages broiled up brown and crispy, while spitting hot grease. After I eased the last batch out of the oven, I left the potholders on the cool side of the cooktop, away from the lingering warmth of the oven, while I took a stack of newspapers out to the recycle bin. Less than a minute later, I came inside and found the potholders in flames, maybe ignited from smoldering grease trapped inside their terrycloth lining. I snatched the potholders off the stove and drowned the fire under cold water at the sink — then trembled at what could have happened if I had stayed outside to chat with a passing neighbor.
The weather turned cooler the next day, and I returned to my Church of Dirt and Flowers. Besides the dozens of plants I’d freed from the tangle of weeds in the raised beds, I’d also recently bought an assortment of fall-flowering perennials to extend my garden’s blooming season. With typical “how hard could it be?” spirit, I decided to plant everything at once — which meant three six-hour days of prepping soil, adding small beds, planting and watering the overwhelming number of new and rescued flowers. At the end of the third day, I rose slowly, flexed my aching knees, and felt a peaceful sense of joy at my overflowing garden. A few hours later I could barely move. My impetuous enthusiasm had sent me crashing toward exhaustion. I rallied briefly when I thought of the home-cooked meals stacked in our freezer and took a last, contented look at the waves of color in the garden. Then I squeezed my eyes shut. Maybe the tray of flowers I’d forgotten to plant would vanish by morning.
