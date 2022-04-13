A winter scene in April

A man endures heavy snowfall as he jogs along Nez Perce Drive on Monday morning in Moscow. Cold temperatures are expected to persist on the Palouse today, with highs in the low 40s and lows in the 20s in the forecast.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

