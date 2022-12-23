A winter weather roller coaster

Daniel Dorgan climbs a tree to gain a better view of his family and friends sledding down a hill at Sunnyside Park in Pullman.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

The Palouse, which saw record-low temperatures Wednesday and Thursday, will have to brace for potential flooding next week as temperatures rise quickly.

According to the National Weather Service, the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport recorded a low temperature of minus 20 degrees. This broke the low temperature record for Dec. 21, which was previously minus 11 degrees recorded in 1990.

Meteorologist Jeremy Wolf said that since the temperature continued to hover around minus 20 after midnight, this will likely break the Dec. 22 low-temperature record as well.

