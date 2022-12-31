Editor’s note: Slice of Life looks back at the stories we shared in 2022. Last week, we published story recaps (and links to the full stories) from January to June. Today we cover the remainder of the year. Do you have a story you think our readers would like to see? Send info to Slice of Life editor Craig Staszkow at cstaszkow@dnews.com.

July

Cosmic Crisp recipe winner: When Evie Rudley’s parents heard about the Cosmic Crisp Culinary Challenge, they thought it sounded right up her alley. Rudley, 5, of Moscow, has been helping her mother, Marissa, in the kitchen for much of her life. For the contest, Evie and Marissa created a breakfast pizza featuring whole wheat flour and oatmeal crust with cosmic crisp apple slices and cinnamon. The recipe earned first place in the Kid Chef division.

