Editor’s note: With 2022 having reached a chilly close, Slice of Life looks forward to 2023 and the opportunity to tell more of your stories. Before embarking on the new year, we look back at the people and the stories from these pages, January to June. We’ll cover July through December next weekend. Do you have a story you think our readers would like to see? Send info to Slice of Life editor Craig Staszkow at cstaszkow@dnews.com.

January

Back home: Ryan Harms, a former Pullman High School student athlete, is back home this month, having returned to Pullman after teaching and working in Alaska for the past few years. Since graduating high school, Harms played college football, then embarked on adventures through Alaska, Mexico, Costa Rica and other corners of the globe. Harms was spurred to a life of adventure after meeting aging Alaska tourists who expressed regret they had not traveled more.

Tags

Recommended for you