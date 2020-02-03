The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offering free tax preparation for low- to moderate-income taxpayers, especially those 50 and older, at thousands of locations nationwide, including locations in Moscow and Pullman.
Tax assistance will be offered beginning this week 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays through April 10 at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
Also beginning this week, the AARP Foundation will provide assistance 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through April 9 at the Pullman Senior Center, 325 SE Paradise St., Pullman.
New and returning participants should take their 2018 tax returns, along with ID, Social Security card and 2019 tax documents. A checkbook is suggested for direct deposit, which requires a routing number and bank account information.
Tax-Aide can prepare most forms including 1040 and supporting schedules, EIC, Child Tax Credit, Other Dependent Credit, Education Credits and Schedule C if no inventory, employees or depreciation.
For additional information, call (208) 882-5406.