AARP will offer a safe driving class 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 3-4 at Good Samaritan Moscow Village, 640 N. Eisenhower St., Moscow.
Idaho and Washington drivers 55 and older may receive a multiyear discount on their auto insurance by completion of the class, and Idaho drivers of any age may be eligible for a reduction in their traffic violation count.
The two-day class is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. Early registration is strongly recommended. RSVP is required before March 2. Call Vickie Griner at (509) 339-5916 to register.