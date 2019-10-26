The American Association of Retired Persons will offer safe driving courses 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 5 and 6 at Pullman Senior Center, 325 SE Paradise St., in Pullman, and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 7 and 8 at Good Samaritan Moscow Village, 640 N. Eisenhower St., in Moscow.
Topics will include how to avoid crashes, right of way, sharing the road, judging driving ability and defensive driving techniques.
Participants must attend class both days. Call (509) 339-5916 to register.
Class is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers.
Early registration is encouraged.