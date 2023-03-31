BOISE — One day after it was introduced, a bill clarifying definitions and creating a true exception under Idaho’s criminal law passed the Senate on Thursday. The House introduced and passed HB 374 the day before, with all but one Democrat walking off the floor during the vote.

“This bill is literally the result of session-long discussions,” Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, said on the Senate floor. Senate State Affairs voted to send the bill to the floor earlier that day.

Some health care providers and a representative from the Idaho Medical Association testified in half-hearted support of the legislation. They said it helped them feel a little more comfortable knowing they can treat some emergent situations by terminating the pregnancy if needed, but they said there’s more to be done to stop physicians from leaving the state because of what they view as a hostile environment.