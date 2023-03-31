BOISE — One day after it was introduced, a bill clarifying definitions and creating a true exception under Idaho’s criminal law passed the Senate on Thursday. The House introduced and passed HB 374 the day before, with all but one Democrat walking off the floor during the vote.
“This bill is literally the result of session-long discussions,” Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, said on the Senate floor. Senate State Affairs voted to send the bill to the floor earlier that day.
Some health care providers and a representative from the Idaho Medical Association testified in half-hearted support of the legislation. They said it helped them feel a little more comfortable knowing they can treat some emergent situations by terminating the pregnancy if needed, but they said there’s more to be done to stop physicians from leaving the state because of what they view as a hostile environment.
“The fixes proposed here will allow physicians to work within a very narrow scope to provide life-saving care to the select individuals that have the misfortune meeting the requirements for these exceptions,” said Loren Colson, a family medical doctor who practices obstetrics, “but I’m afraid they will not be enough to stop our state from facing a catastrophic physician shortage.”
The proponents of HB 374 say it will help clarify that physicians can provide care for ectopic and molar pregnancies without being in violation of the abortion ban, which comes with a felony penalty and a sentence of two to five years in prison.
The law allows an affirmative defense for performing abortion in cases of rape, incest or to prevent the death of the mother, which means the provider could still be prosecuted and would need to prove these circumstances by a “preponderance of evidence.” The bill would define these exceptions as not criminal abortions instead.
The bill would require that someone who made a request for a police report for these cases should be able to get a redacted copy within 72 hours, and it would be a confidential part of her medical record.
Democrats said it didn’t do enough to protect either physicians or pregnant women who may experience complications.
“I do not think this is a fix,” Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow said. “It continues with the status quo, which we already know is not working for our physicians. It is not working for women.”
Wintrow noted that there aren’t the same exemptions on the state’s “fetal-heartbeat” law nor the Texas-style civil penalty law that allows family members of the aborted fetus to sue abortion providers. She also said it needed to add exceptions for the health of the mother, not just the life.
Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, said he supported the legislation because it didn’t prioritize one life over the other between the mother and fetus.
However, he said he had concerns with the rape exception, because it doesn’t require a conviction.
“A mother claims she was raped, that’s what the exception is,” Herndon said. “She files a police report, that’s an allegation of a crime; there’s no due process.”
The senator had tried unsuccessfully in the early days of the session to introduce legislation that would have removed the rape and incest exemptions to the abortion ban.
Sen. James Ructhi, D-Pocatello, said Herndon’s comments contributed to his concern about the legislation.
“You hear where we’re going, this is where we’re headed,” Ruchti said, following Herndon’s debate. “The life of the mother is viewed as nothing more than a vessel for having a child, whether that was through rape or some other horrendous event.”
Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, spoke in favor of the bill, but he questioned why physicians couldn’t consult the lawyers and legal counsel at their practices about some of the issues they’ve brought up regarding law and how it could be interpreted.
Sen. Geoff Schroeder, R-Mountain Home, said he was in favor of the legislation because it addressed “some very real concerns” doctors had. He noted Foreman’s point that doctors do probably have lawyers they can consult, but they probably aren’t criminal defense attorneys.
The bill passed through the Senate with a 26-7 vote. It will go to the governor’s desk for consideration and signature.
