The costs of support for abortion care nearly doubled between 2021 and 2022, according to data from the Northwest Abortion Access Fund.

NWAAF, which provides financial and practical support to people seeking abortions, saw their costs rise from $913,519 in 2021 to more than $1.7 million.

Iris Alatorre, the fund’s program manager, says in 2022 they spent 72% of total funding to help people seeking abortions in their second and third trimester of pregnancy. That rose from 60% the year before.

