A 15-year-old person was reportedly accidentally shot in the leg with a .44 Magnum firearm Wednesday afternoon on the 1000 block of Karen Lane north of Moscow, according to a radio scanner and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
The gender of the person and whether the person accidentally shot themselves or someone accidentally shot the person was unclear.
The sheriff’s office said Moscow Ambulance took the person to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. A Gritman official said the person was then transferred to another medical facility.