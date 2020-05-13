The Whitepine Joint School District has a levy measure on next Tuesday’s ballot. The money from the levy will be used to support “general education programs, extracurricular activities, and other needs” within the district, according to Whitepine Superintendent Bruce Bradberry.
The Whitepine ballot measure is a one-year supplemental levy of $880,000. The average annual cost to the taxpayer is estimated to be $394 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. Those interested in voting will have to do so by mail.
While the $880,000 request is the same amount as the current levy, the cost to each taxpayer is “likely to be somewhat lower next year because of growth in the district,” according to Bradberry.
Editor’s note: This corrected brief, originally published Saturday, clarifies use of the levy money and the potential tax burden on taxpayers. The original brief included incorrect information because of a Daily News error.