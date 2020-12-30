Holiday swags, story quote
Jodi McClory of Moscow made the 82 evergreen holiday swags included with the gifts given to residents of Moscow’s Aspen Park of Cascadia and the Good Samaritan Village Skilled Care Center senior living facilities on Christmas Day. Due to a Daily News error, a story on Page 4A of Friday’s Daily News incorrectly identified the person responsible for the swags and also misattributed one of McClory’s quotes, “We hope this brightens their holiday season and lets them know somebody is thinking of them — that they’re loved.”