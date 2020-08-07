Gritman Medical Center in Moscow has full testing capabilities for COVID-19. A story in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily News mischaracterized that status because of incorrect information provided to the Daily News. Gritman operates testing sites for the general public and independently for University of Idaho students, faculty and staff.
