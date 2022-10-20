Moscow attorney Tim Gresback said Rep. Brandon Mitchell, his opponent in the 6th Legislative District House B race, has an 81% rating on the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s education scorecard. A story in Wednesday’s paper referred to the incorrect index.
