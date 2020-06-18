- Incorrect relationship
The University of Idaho bookstore is part of the school’s auxiliary services and the adjoined Starbucks is managed by Sodexo. The relationship of the university to the two businesses was misstated in Wednesday’s newspaper because of a Daily News error.
- Incorrect person
In an interview with Lewiston Black Lives Matter march organizers published in today’s Inland 360, JeaDa Lay said, “I think we held space and they tried to tell us where our space was and we decided where our space is.” The wrong person’s name was attributed to the quote because of an Inland 360 error.