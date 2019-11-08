n Wrong location
Everybody Reads author Luis Alberto Urrea will appear at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at the 1912 Center in Moscow. The wrong location was listed in Inland 360 on Thursday because of an Inland 360 error.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
n Wrong location
Everybody Reads author Luis Alberto Urrea will appear at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at the 1912 Center in Moscow. The wrong location was listed in Inland 360 on Thursday because of an Inland 360 error.