Clarifications from a story in Friday’s Daily News about Pullman Regional Hospital:
Pullman Memorial Hospital closed after PRH was built in 2004. The hospital is Pullman’s primary facility.
WSU and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories should have been included on a list of the Strategic Health Care Facilities Planning Committee.
Commission meetings are held every Wednesday. Election Day is a vital period for the project, but it won’t end Nov. 8. The board will reconvene after Election Day to develop the project’s next phase.