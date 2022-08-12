In a story in Thursday’s Daily News about the Whitman County Humane Society, it was a board member who was running for president of the board of directors who resigned amid allegations of bullying. Also, the towns of Garfield and Palouse each contribute $600 annually to the humane society. These details were stated incorrectly in Thursday’s edition.
