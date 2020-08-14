The “Loop” art exhibit at Studio 84 in Genesee is open Saturday and Sunday. An incorrect day was listed in Thursday’s edition of Inland 360 because of an Inland 360 error.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- Peggy Jo Miller (Loomer)
- Anti-mask protest
- COVID-19 spread risk elevated to ‘high’ in Whitman County
- Butch paints the Palouse
- UI’s testing lab not running yet
- Tom Hopper
- Her View: There is no going back to how things were
- Eight new virus cases on Palouse
- Moscow church says it’s ready to provide emergency day care
- Washington reports 11 cases of inflammatory pediatric syndrome
Your guide to the best businesses in the region