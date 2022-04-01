Mollie Downes, of New York City, choreographed the Regional Theatre of the Palouse’s production of “Pippin.” Michael Todd did the musical staging and directed the play. John Rich produced and designed the costumes. Incorrect information appeared in Thursday’s Inland 360 because of incorrect information provided to the publication.
