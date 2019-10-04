- Incorrect conversions
The story “Burning Down the House” in Thursday‘s Inland 360 magazine listed incorrect temperature conversions because of an Inland 360 error.
The correct conversions are: a rise of 1.13 C is 2 F; a 0.04 C rise is 0.07 F; and a 1.5 C rise is 2.7 F.
- Misrepresentation
Henry Robison is not and has never been a member or employee of Christ Church in Moscow. His affiliation with Christ Church was misrepresented in a Sept. 23 story that ran on Page 1A of the Daily News because of a reporter’s error.
- Incorrect information
The Washington Ports Broadband Cooperative LLC, will be managed by the Port of Whitman County for three years. The port was asked to serve in that capacity by members of the cooperative. Incorrect information about the agreement was published in a Sept. 24 news brief because of a Daily News error.