- Farmers market spending
In 2018, the average spending at the Moscow Farmers Market was about $22 per visitor, and the average spending outside the market but within Moscow was about $17 per visitor for a total of about $3.3 million in new money to the community, Steve Peterson, a research economist and assistant clinical professor of economics at the University of Idaho, told the Moscow City Council on Tuesday night.
An incorrect new money amount was stated in a story on Page 1A of Wednesday’s Daily News because of a Daily News error.