Dan Foreman, R-Viola, has raised $11,496 and spent $10,553.84, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office website. A story on Page 3A of Wednesday’s Daily News incorrectly said he had no campaign finances to report because of a Daily News error. Through September, Foreman, who is running against incumbent Moscow Democrat David Nelson for Idaho Fifth District state Senate, received 26 contributions. Ten of the contributions were from residents in Latah or Benewah counties — the counties represented in District 5. Eleven of Foreman’s 26 contributions were $500 or more, including a $3,000 donation from Foreman to his own campaign that marked the highest contribution his campaign received. Foreman has donated a total of $3,800 to his campaign. All 11 contributions of $500 or more were from outside District 5 except for Foreman’s two donations of $3,000 and $800. Six of the 11 large contributions were from political action committees.
