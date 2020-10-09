Saturday’s Palouse Pride parade will take place at the Moscow School District Community Playfields. The wrong location was included in a brief on Page 2A of the Wednesday Daily News because of a Daily News error.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- Grocery Outlet aims to be a different type of store
- Idaho football game ends after Bundy refuses to wear mask
- City: Avoid Friendship Square during scheduled gathering today
- First COVID-19 death reported in Whitman County
- Moscow intersection could become less congested
- Candidate’s arraignment on mask/distancing violation is postponed
- ‘Psalm sing’ ends without incident
- Whitman County records first COVID-19 death
- Leah Ann Swanson
- Moscow couple pleads not guilty to face mask order violation, resisting charges
Your guide to the best businesses in the region