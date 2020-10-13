Wrong percentage
Latah County’s 509 positive COVID-19 cases among 18- to 29-year-olds accounted for 73 percent for Latah County’s total positive cases as of Friday. A story published Saturday contained an incorrect percentage because of a Daily News error.
Correct Address
The new Inland Oasis community center in Moscow is being created at 730 W. Pullman Road behind Big Smoke. A story and photo captions in the Weekend editor of the Daily News included conflicting locations because of a Daily News error.