Mela owners
Enam Khan is the co-owner of the Moscow restaurant, Mela, with his wife Shaheen Khan, who is also the head chef. Enam was incorrectly identified in the Saturday story, “Mela restaurant in Moscow to close,” because of a Daily News error.
Updated: December 14, 2021 @ 3:33 am
