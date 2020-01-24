- Corrected date
Washington State University’s public launch of the Gateway District Collaborative is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday at the Brelsford Visitor’s Center in Pullman. A story printed Thursday included the wrong date for the meeting because of a Daily News error.
- No lecture
There will not be a lecture Saturday at the opening celebration of the Smithsonian traveling exhibit “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History in downtown Lewiston. An item with incorrect information appeared in Thursday’s Inland 360.