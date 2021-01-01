The estimated density of wolves in a part of central Idaho declined from about 15 per 1,000 square kilometers to 10 per 1,000 square kilometers during a study looking into how the animals would respond to harvest. The size of the area included in a story that appeared in Wednesday’s edition was incorrectly listed because of a Daily News error.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- Deputies investigating 3 apparent Saturday suicides
- Sheriff identifies man who died of apparent suicide in Whitman County Jail
- Woman dies after collision south of Moscow
- Private offices take shape in heart of Moscow
- Longtime radio host signs off
- Up to 10 inches of snow could fall on Palouse
- Moscow parents in favor of hybrid schedule
- Woman dies after collision south of Moscow on Friday
- Woman in 30s among two additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Latah County
- Paul F. Lande