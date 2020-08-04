An incorrect photo of Sunday’s SpaceX capsule splashdown ran in Monday’s Daily News, because of an Associated Press error. The photo that ran was of a NASA test mission from a year ago.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- Youth sports tournaments abruptly halted
- UI faculty, staff push to make decisions
- UI: All students to be tested for virus
- Pullman chamber boss delivers business updates
- Pullman schools plan for all scenarios
- Family of teen who died at WSU fraternity in 2019 files lawsuit
- Library hit hard by COVID-19 setbacks
- Group to protest UI’s strategy for fall opening
- Campaign to exonerate WSU player grows complicated
- Police: Residents complying with mask orders
Your guide to the best businesses in the region