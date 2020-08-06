A story in the Wednesday’s print edition of the Daily News listed an incorrect schedule weekly attendance for students in the Moscow School District under its recently adopted “AABB” instructional schedule, because of a Daily News error. For the fall semester, students in the “A” group will attend in-person classes Mondays and Tuesdays and students in the “B” group will receive in-person instruction on Thursdays and Fridays. Instruction will be conducted through distance learning for the remaining days of the week.

