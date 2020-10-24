Moscow High School swimmer Ashley Painter was misidentified in a photo caption in Wednesday’s newspaper because of a Daily News error.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- Three COVID-19 deaths reported in Whitman County
- Washington state discovers first 'murder hornet' nest in US
- Tricia Ranee Taylor
- He’s passing life’s tests
- Whitman County reports two new deaths from COVID-19; county total reaches nine
- McCluskey family disappointed no charges filed against officer
- Three new cases of COVID-19 at Moscow High School
- Cinderella story for Deary
- Moscow council tables 5G tech
- As much as $3,500 in relief available to Idaho K-12 families
Your guide to the best businesses in the region