Whitman County Public Health Director Troy Henderson told the Whitman County Commissioners on Monday there is “some acquired immunity” within the age 18-25 demographic in Pullman that is contributing to what he expects will be a decrease in COVID-19 viral activity in the county. He told the Daily News on Wednesday that while there is some level of acquired immunity in that age range, there is still a large number of people susceptible to the virus. A Tuesday Daily News story misquoted a comment Henderson made during a Whitman County Commissioners meeting.

