Whitman County Public Health Director Troy Henderson told the Whitman County Commissioners on Monday there is “some acquired immunity” within the age 18-25 demographic in Pullman that is contributing to what he expects will be a decrease in COVID-19 viral activity in the county. He told the Daily News on Wednesday that while there is some level of acquired immunity in that age range, there is still a large number of people susceptible to the virus. A Tuesday Daily News story misquoted a comment Henderson made during a Whitman County Commissioners meeting.
Tags
Recommended for you
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- Candidate Rench arrested at downtown Moscow event
- ‘Mask Moscow’ sign vandalized for second time
- Moscow face mask order extended
- Pullman schools tighten security after Zoom attacks
- Carolyn Guy
- Genesee football coach tests positive for COVID-19
- Steve Samuelson
- Nicole Joann Lettenmaier Gilbert
- Another ‘Mask Moscow’ sign has been vandalized
- Maynard Axel Fosberg