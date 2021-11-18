Pullman tax increase
The Pullman City Council on Tuesday approved a 1 percent property tax increase that equals an increase of $2.39 per $100,000 of assessed value. An incorrect dollar figure was included in a Wednesday Daily News story because of a Daily News error.
Palouse Roots
Palouse Roots, the outdoor preschool in Moscow, was established by Darci Deaton in 2018 at its current location, the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute. A story in Wednesday’s print edition of the Daily News made it unclear as to who established the school.