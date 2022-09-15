The air quality index was incorrectly represented in a story in Wednesday’s edition because of a staff error. Here is the full scale from 0 to 500: Zero to 50 is “good,” 51-100 is “moderate,” 101-150 is “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” 151-200 is “unhealthy for everyone,” 201-300 is “very unhealthy” and 301-500 is “hazardous.”
Email Newsletters
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
Articles
- Police arrest UI student for alleged bomb threat
- Wind turbine makes maiden voyage through Moscow
- Kenworthy staff frustrated by stolen letters
- Bice, Brooks share birthday, new challenges at Moscow businesses
- Moscow working to avoid trash pickup disruptions
- Williams Creek Fire estimated at 12,000 acres Friday
- Man reportedly threatened students with knife on UI campus
- Unhealthy air quality alert issued
- Pullman pulls away from Bears
- Juliaetta man arrested for allegedly raping underage girl