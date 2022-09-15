The air quality index was incorrectly represented in a story in Wednesday’s edition because of a staff error. Here is the full scale from 0 to 500: Zero to 50 is “good,” 51-100 is “moderate,” 101-150 is “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” 151-200 is “unhealthy for everyone,” 201-300 is “very unhealthy” and 301-500 is “hazardous.”

