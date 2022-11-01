The League of Women Voters of Pullman will have a panel to discuss the state of local, state and national economies at 7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. The link can be found online at lwvpullman.org under the tab “Join Us for Our Events.” An incorrect time for the event was published in the weekend print edition because of a Daily News error.
