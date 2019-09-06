A new off-campus student housing development could be on its way to Port of Whitman County land in south Pullman.
Debbie Snell, properties and development manager for the port, said the Port of Whitman County was approached by Palouse Commercial Real Estate about selling 25 acres of land at the Pullman Industrial Park West to Aspen Heights, for the purpose of building the residences. The park is located south of Pullman Albion Road.
The sale has not been made yet. First, a public hearing is scheduled for Sept. 19 to modify the port’s comprehensive plan to allow the sale of the property. Aspen Heights must also have a 270-day due diligence period to get city permits in order.
If the sale is made, Snell said it will likely be a duplex-style development, but there is no information yet on the number of units. The initial purchase price of the property is $1,258,000. The construction timeline is not yet known, she said.
Aspen Heights has built town homes and other student housing in 20 locations across the country. According to the Aspen Heights website, these developments also offer amenities like a gym, pool, basketball and volleyball courts, dog park and a study lounge.
The city of Pullman has already received a site plan for a similar development from a Georgia company looking to build a cottage-style community for students on 45 acres on Merman Drive. The company, Landmark Properties, calls it Retreat at Pullman.
According to a news release from the company, Retreat at Pullman will have 187 detached homes, or cottages, with 767 bedrooms. It will also feature a 12,500-square-foot clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness center, computer lab and sand volleyball court. The company hopes to begin construction this fall.
Pullman city staff is also reviewing applications for another apartment building on Johnson Avenue near Bishop Boulevard called Elevate Student Housing.
That proposal involves a multi-story building with 292 apartments and 693 bedrooms on nearly 5 acres. The ground floor of the property would contain a commercial parking area.
The developer, California-based Nelson Partners, has submitted a conditional use permit application that would allow the property to exceed the maximum 211 apartments allowed at that address under the zoning code, according to a Pullman Planning Department newsletter.
It is also seeking other zoning code variances, including reducing the number of allowed off-street parking spaces, and exceeding the allowed building height of 50 feet. The proposal calls for a 90-foot building and 617 off-street parking spaces.
